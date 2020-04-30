PASCO,WA- A Pasco woman was arrested Wednesday for an assault and attempted stabbing near 4th and Columbia.
Police said 44-year-old Patricia Mae Fouraker, a known homeless woman to the area tried to stab a man with a knife. She missed and stabbed his backpack instead.
The victim is a 31-year-old man from Pasco who had a no-contact order against Fouraker at the time of the possible stabbing. He was not injured.
Witnesses told police Fouraker approached the man in a public area so she would not be in violation of the order.
Police have found the two have had domestic disputes in the past between each other.
Fouraker is now on an investigative hold with pending charges for Assault in the Second Degree.
If you know any information about the stabbing call Pasco Police.