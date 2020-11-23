UMATILLA, OR - Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy arrest woman illegally parked at gas station after she admits to possession of drugs and a warrant for her arrest.
On the morning of November 21st, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Marcum discovered Ruby Sanders, a 45 year old female from Hermiston, passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was parked illegally at Short Stop on E. Punkin Center Road and Highway 207 in Hermiston.
Concerned for her medical condition, Deputy Marcum knocked on the window with no response. He also banged on the top of the car and she moved, opened her eyes, and gained consciousness.
When questioned, Sanders admitted that she was using methamphetamine and told the deputy she had more drugs in her purse. She also said there was a warrant out for her arrest. Dispatch confirmed a felony no bail warrant out of Oregon State Parole Board.
Sanders identified her purse and the drugs and paraphernalia Deputy Marcum found, including multiple baggies and containers with approximately 40 grams of meth, a quantity of M-30 pills (fentanyl), small baggies with brown heroin, a digital scale, small zip-lock baggies, and $593 in cash.
Sanders was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on the felony warrant, along with charges for possession and delivery of all three substances.