YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima Coroner's Office released two names of homicide victims from the last week.
One man, 49-year-old Jesus Gomez-Reyes was found in Yakima with a gunshot wound to his torso.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating if it was a homicide.
The Yakima County Coroner’s Office also found that 23-year-old Cristian Silva-Hernandez was shot in the torso. His body was found in a field near Grandview on April 19th.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this death as a homicide as well.
The Sheriff's Office has not released that the two homicide cases are connected at this time.
If you have any information concerning these two homicides please contact the Yakima County Sherriff’s Office at 509-574-2500.