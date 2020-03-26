YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to four fires in three day; three of which were in less than seven hours of each other.
Fire crews say the first fire was at at 8:29 Tuesday evening on the 1200 block of North 1st Street. The fire involved a single-story building at a hotel. There were no injuries and the estimated dollar loss is $10,000. Crews say the cause of the fire is believed to be intentional.
The second blaze occurred at 9:00 pm Wednesday. When YFD crews arrived at the 700 block of South 6th Street for a propane explosion in a recreational vehicle. Crews said they saw two men inside suffered 2nd degree burns and were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
A couple hours later crews said at 11:56 p.m. last night, Wednesday anopther fire broke out on the 900 block of North 4th Street involving a commercial building. Firefighters contained the fire to a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit. There were no injuries. Estimated dollar loss is $10,000. YFD believes the fire was intentionally set.
Then YFD crew responded to an early morning call Thursday. Firefighters were called to the 400 block of South 48th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. The fire involved two vehicles parked outside of a home. The fire consumed the vehicles, then extended into one room of the house.
While crews were fighting the fire a natural gas line broke causing natural gas and catch the line on fire. Cascade natural Gas responded to the scene and turned off the line. The whole response closed 48th Avenue between Tieton Drive and Walnut Street for several hours this morning.
Fire crews said there were no injuries. The cause is undetermined at this time. The estimated dollar loss is $30,000.