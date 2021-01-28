YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 10:42 p.m., patrol officers from the Yakima Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of South 29th Ave for a gun shot victim.
An 18-year-old Yakima man called 911 and stated he had killed his step dad. Yakima police officers arrived at the residence and found a 45-year-old male in the living room deceased from a single gun shot wound to his head. Two other adult females and a small child were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed.
Detectives from the Yakima Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division where called to the scene to investigate the homicide.
The 18-year-old was arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail for 2nd degree Murder.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. An autopsy will be scheduled as soon as possible.