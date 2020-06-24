SPOKANE, WA- An Eastern District of Washington federal judge has sentenced 30-year-old Francisco Salazar, Jr. of Yakima to 7 years behind bars after pleading guilty to intent to distribute fentanyl and having a firearm.
William D. Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said the charges have been heard since February 26th and considered Salazar's actions as part of a drug trafficking ring.
The United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Salazar to an 85-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 3-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
United States Attorney Hyslop said, “Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. The community needs to know that an incredibly small amount of Fentanyl in a pill can kill you instantly. It is incredibly dangerous. When a person buys a pill from a drug dealer, they have no way of knowing whether they will drop dead from that first pill or not, and even if they cut the pill, they have no way of knowing how much Fentanyl is in the portion that they swallow."
Court documents show Salazar was warned by Yakima Police before about his possession of drugs and a firearm that dates back to 2017.
In September 2019, YPD and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted a controlled buy of twenty-five Fentanyl-laced pills from Salazar.
In October, 2019, the DEA and YPD obtained warrants to search Salazar’s car and residence. During execution of the warrants, law enforcement agents found approximately 300 Fentanyl-laced pills, drug packaging, U.S. currency, and a loaded firearm. This case was investigated by the Yakima Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Yakima Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Benjamin D. Seal, an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.