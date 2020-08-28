Yakima resident arrested for several charges related child pornography

YAKIMA, Wash. - A 51-year old Yakima resident was taken into custody Friday for several charges related to possession of child pornography.
He was a former elementary school teacher who resigned from his position while this case was being investigated.
Because this case is still under investigation, the Yakima Police Department has not released the suspects name.
The investigation began on November 13, 2018, when the internet blog site Tumblr located suspected child pornography on one of their user’s blogs. After collecting thirty-six representative samples of suspected child pornography from the blog, Tumblr notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That information was then sent to the Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (WA-ICAC).
The ICAC then forwarded the case to the Yakima Police Department.
The initial investigation by Yakima Police Department Detectives discovered that the suspect likely lived in unincorporated Yakima County and the case was forwarded to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Upon further investigation, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect lived in the West Valley area of Yakima County. Search warrants for the suspect’s residence and electronic devices were obtained.
On December 17, 2019, search warrants were executed for the suspect's residence and he was taken into custody and interrogated. During the interrogation, the individual made incriminating statements including locations where additional evidence was found.
The Yakima Police Department initially assisted with the computer forensics aspects of processing the electronic evidence seized during the execution of the search warrants. Further assistance was obtained from the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (SER-ICAC) task force for the identification and collection of digital evidence in this case.
Without the assistance of these two agencies, the successful completion of this investigation would not have been possible. The SER-ICAC is comprised of special agents and detectives from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, Kennewick Police Department, and Richland WA Police Department.
If you have any information related to this investigation please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (509)574-2500 or Crime Stoppers Yakima County at (800) 248-9980 http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org using the case number: 19C07804.