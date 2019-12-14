YAKIMA, WA- In less than 24 hours there have been 3 shootings in the Yakima area leaving two injured and two dead.
Yakima Police say the first shooting incident was Friday on the 400 block of North 5th Ave.
Police say 20 year old Luis Acosta was found dead by pedestrians face down under a tree with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police say the man was shot and killed after 1 a.m. after reports of gunfire in the area.
The second shooting left 25 year old Raymond Barnes and 27 year old April Wiltse-Emery in critical condition.
Wiltse-Emery was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the two were on opposite sides of the Mesa Apartments when they received calls of two separate gunshot incidents early Saturday morning around 1:30.
Then police say the third shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on the 400 block of South 9th St.
When police arrived they found 27 year old Manuel Pantaleon dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police and witnesses say Pantaleon was shot only a few blocks from a party he attended Friday night.
Yakima Police are still investigating all three shootings, but does not believe they are related.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
They do urge the public if you know any information about the shootings contact Y-P-D or crimestoppers.