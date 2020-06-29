Yakima Sheriff's looking for assault suspect and victim

YAKIMA, WA- Yakima county sheriff's deputies are searching for a man after he assaulted a woman in a parking lot then rammed a car several times.
Deputies say just before 6:00 AM Saturday morning they were called to a store in the 7-hundred block of Buena road.
Witnesses at the scene say 45-year-old Rolando Roy Rivas beat up his girlfriend who had a no contact order against him.
Afterward he got into his car and rammed another car in the parking lot several times.
Deputies say his girlfriend then got into the car and they took off.
Deputies later found his car ditched in a canal. They are still looking for both Rivas and the female victim.
Evidence linking the two individuals was located during an inventory search.