YAKIMA, WA - On Wednesday evening the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Glaciers Frozen Yogurt located at 4040 Terrace Heights Dr.
The lone store employee reported a masked male had entered the business and demanded money from the register. The employee complied with the robber’s demands and was given an undisclosed amount of currency. The suspect then fled the business on foot heading south on S 41st St. A weapon was not brandished but the suspect implied that a firearm was in their pocket.
A perimeter was set up and a K9 track was conducted by a Yakima County K9 unit. No suspect or any evidentiary items were located during the K9 track.
As of the time of this press release the suspect has not been identified and there was no further suspect information. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.