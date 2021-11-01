Yakima, WA - Yakima police made four different arrests this weekend connected to two different shootings and they are still searching for a suspect in a third shooting.
Two of the arrests were connected to the murder of 18-year-old Sebastian Suarez.
As previously reported, Suarez was driving down South 20th Avenue with his girlfriend and younger brother in the car on Thursday evening. He stopped at the stop sign at the end of the street and two boys approached his car. Witnesses say Suarez got out of his car to speak with them.
Captain Jay Seely with the Yakima Police Department said they don't know exactly what was said in the exchange, but it turned violent.
"We know there was a verbal exchange, we know that Sebastian exited his vehicle, we know there was a physical altercation, the two subjects the 14 and 16-year-old each pulled out guns and shot at Sebastian," Seely said.
Suarez stumbled back onto Nob Hill Boulevard. Witnesses saw what happened and attempted to help until medical aid arrived. First responders attempted CPR but Suarez died at the scene.
Yakima Police searched the area with two police dogs but were not able to find the two suspects but they did find a pistol on the ground.
On Friday, The YPD gang unit and their federal partners Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force found one of the suspects was in the area of the 300 block of South 6th Street and arrested him.
The suspect was a 14-year-old boy that still had a gun on him at the time of his arrest. Seely said it was probably one of the guns used to kill Suarez.
The second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, turned himself in this morning to the juvenile detention center.
"He had negotiated his surrender through an advocate through the school with the help of Chief Murray," Seely said.
The advocate worked for a program through the Yakima School District.
"This is a huge concern for us here's a 14 and a 16-year-old -- 14-years-old that's an eighth grader carrying a gun willing to commit a homicide I think that should be very concerning for this public and this community," Seely said.
Both suspects face second degree murder charges. Police say they believe the victim knew the suspects because they all attended the same high school.
Two more arrests happened this weekend for two of the three suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened near North 3rd Avenue and West A street.
Isaiah Mendez Sanchez, Ruben Valentine Cornejo Jr. and Armando Mendez Sanchez allegedly shot at a 29-year-old man and his car on October 13. The man remains in serious condition at Harborview.
On October 30, a detective with the YPD gang unit saw the two suspects on the 1000 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard and with help from patrol officers arrested them.
Both suspects face assault and drive-by shooting charges. Cornejo also faces charges for possession of a firearm.
The third suspect, Armando Sanchez, is still at large.
Another shooting happened on Saturday which resulted in the death of Joey Cantu.
Witnesses say Cantu was walking along 4th Avenue with a friend when a gold PT cruiser saw them and made a U-turn. Cantu made a run for it.
The car followed him to an ally on the 400 block of West Chestnut where Cantu was shot and killed.
Police have video surveillance and say they are still investigating the cause of this shooting. They say Cantu could have possibly been mistaken for a gang member because he was wearing all red.
If you have any information about any of these three cases call Yakima Police at 509-575-6200 or you can leave an anonymous tip at Crimestoppers at 1-800-248-9980.