Yakima, WA - Yakima Police arrested 18-year-old Rogelio J. Sosa on Wednesday in connection with the shooting and death of 30-year-old Oscar Hondal-Lopez.
You may remember Hondal-Lopez and his wife, Patricia Lejia, were searching for a house near the 1200 block of Cornell Ave two weeks ago when a white sedan began following them and flashing gang signs at them. Hondal-Lopez tried to flee, but the sedan pulled up next to them and shot at the couple eleven times.
Hondal-Lopez was shot in the neck and died at the scene after life-saving attempts failed. Lejia was shot in the hip.
Sosa is not suspected to be the shooter in this case, but is being charged with rendering criminal assistance after hiding the vehicle used in the shooting at a relatives house. Sosa allegedly told his relative to cover the car and remove the license plates.
The shooter in this case has not been arrested. Yakima Police are still investigating. If you have any information about the shooting call YPD at (509) 575-6200 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-248-9980.