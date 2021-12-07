Background information on AMBER Alert for missing Idaho teen

Update 6:39 pm:
Lewiston Police say Bowles is in custody in Spokane.
Previous Coverage:
The search continues for 15-year-old Lillian Dixon from Lewiston, Idaho.
Idaho State Police issued an amber alert three days after she was last seen at school.
Dixon is believed to be with a 36-year-old convicted sex offender, Jonathon Wayne Bowles. Idaho State Police say he 'cultivated a relationship' with the teen.
Police say a maroon 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen overnight in Pomeroy, WA. The plate is BKA0197. This is the car the two are believed to be in.
Lewiston Police say they're trying to figure out the connection between the two, how long they've known each other, and how they met.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is helping Lewiston Police, alongside other agencies in Garfield, Columbia, and Walla Walla counties.
Captain Jeff Klone with the Lewiston Police Department says if you see anything, please call police.
"Even if you aren't sure, but you think you saw something, call and let someone know whether it's your local jurisdiction, whether it's us. Sometimes little tips people think, 'Oh, I'm not really sure,' these can sometimes pan out," said Klone.
Back in 2004, when Bowles was 18, he was convicted of indecent liberties. The victim then was 13 years old.
After that, he was charged with second-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation and indecent liberties in Garfield county.
A plea bargain substituted sex offender treatment for much of the prison time he would have served. In 2006 he violated his probation.
That same year, he was charged with raping a girl repeatedly between January 2003 and May 2005. She was 11 years old in 2003.
He was charged in Spokane county with the 1st and 2nd-degree rape of a child and 2nd-degree child molestation.
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says Bowles has three felony warrants out of Garfield County. He's wanted on several charges. Three charges of rape of a child in the third degree, two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jonathon Bowles is 6'2", 235 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a scar on his right elbow and right forearm.
Lillian Dixon is 5'2", weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white California stocking cap, a black and white jacket with the number eight on the back, a black shirt, blue jeans, and brown and blue cowboy boots. She also has a yellow and blue backpack.
"We just want her to know we want her back safely, her family wants to make sure she's safe," said Klone. "We just need to make sure to get Lillian back home to her family and make sure nobody else is hurt or harmed in this and we want this to end peacefully."
If you see the 2007 maroon Trailblazer, Dixon, or Bowles, call the police immediately.