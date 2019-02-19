FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Jaime Balderas.
Balderas's last known residence city is Kennewick. He is 26 years old (DOB: 12-25-1992), Hispanic, 5'10", 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has "11-04-05 Julius" tattooed on his left forearm, "Balderas" tattooed on his back, and the Grim Reaper with an angel tattooed on his right arm, along with the name "Elija."
Balderas's charges include attempted murder in the second degree and unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org
If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS or on the web at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. No questions, no hassles.