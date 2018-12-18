PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Martin A. Lathim.
Lathim is last known to live in Pasco. He is 46 years old (DOB: 11-19-72), Caucasian, 6'00", 175 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.
Lathim is wanted for a Franklin County Felony Bench Warrant for Violation Court Order/Failure to Appear for Child Support Hearing. Lathim also has two misdemeanor warrants.
If you have information about Lathim's whereabouts, call 586-TIPS or go online to www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.