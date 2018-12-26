PASCO, WA - Pasco Police and Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Martin Olivera.
Olivera was last known to live in Pasco. He is 35 (DOB: 1-14-1983), Caucasian, 5'8", 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Olivera is wanted for a felony Department of Corrections warrant for escape from community custody. His original charge is possession of dangerous drugs.
If you have any information about Olivera's whereabouts, call 586-TIPS, (800) 222-TIPS or go online to www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous.