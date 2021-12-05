Doggie Style Gourmet searching for stolen cart
Doggie Style Gourmet

RICHLAND, WA-

Doggie Style Gourmet, a local spot for hot dogs, says their hot dog cart was stolen on Saturday night. 

Andrew Chilton, one of the owners, says they store the cart outside of the Water 2 Wine Commissary Kitchen in Richland. 

Chilton says they had the cart locked and attached on a hitch to their van. 

They ask that if you see it, to report it to Richland PD at (509) 628-0333. The case number is 21-29616.

Their food truck is still open Monday through Saturday at 1415 George Washington Way from 11am to 8pm. 

Tags