YAKIMA, WA - On February 13, a Yakima Domino's delivery driver was shot while out delivering a pizza and now his fellow coworkers are hosting a fundraiser to help him.
Ten percent of the proceeds from purchases made today will go towards helping Michael with any expenses he may have.
"This is just a small way that we can say thank you, that we can say we are here for you, that the community can rally around us and around Michael in this time," Jamieson said.
The 19-year-old driver, Michael, was surrounded by a group of people. He attempted to flee, but while getting in his car, he was shot under his left arm.
Area Supervisor of Yakima Valley Stores Sean Jamieson said when he first heard what happened to Michael he was shocked.
"There was a solid few seconds were I was like this isn't real this is something that I'm hearing about that doesn't have to do with us," Jamieson said.
The Yakima Police Department is still investigating the case. If you have any information contact them or you can report information anonymously at 1-800-Crimestoppers.
If you would like to support Michael you can do so at these participating locations:
- Downtown- Union St (509) 248-1000
- Union Gap- 1903 S 3rd Ave (509) 453-3000
- West Valley- 420 S 72nd Ave Ste 140 (509) 965-1500