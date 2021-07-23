Yakima, WA - The Yakima Police Department found a strategy meant to reduce violent crime in a book entitled "Don't Shoot" by David Kennedy. When used as the book describes, with everyone in the criminal justice system working together and community support, the strategy can be very effective against violent crime.
This strategy was first developed in Boston and was able to reduce violent crime by 50%. While it's intention is to target gang violence, it can be applied to other forms of violent crime like domestic violence.
In Yakima, crime has run rampant for a long time. To put things into perspective, from 2017 to 2019 Yakima's crime rate was 4.5 times higher than the national average. Since 2010, there have been 113 murders in Yakima, 32 of which are gang related. This year alone, there have been six murders in Yakima and two are confirmed to be gang related.
According to Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray, there's one house in Yakima that's had 17 drive by shootings from July 2020 to February of 2021.
"There's no magic switch to just turn off gang violence, if there was we would have done it 30 years ago," Murray said.
Murray added Yakima is in a pattern in which the same thing happens over and over again, so it's time to try something new.
"I mean Einstein said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result we have to do something different," Murray said.
The strategy works like this, law enforcement will identify those most likely to commit gang shootings and those most likely to be victim's of it. Then they will do everything in their power to hold shooters accountable, but it goes one step further. If one person in the gang shoots, the rest of the gang faces consequences too.
"The whole system has to be working together, they have to hear the same thing when they go to probation, when they go to parole, when they go to court, to the D.A.'s office," Murray said. "Everybody has to be saying the same thing."
Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic said this strategy won't change the way his office prosecutors because they tend to focus their resources on crimes that create victims within the community. He added it will help improve communication among law enforcement agencies.
"Obviously we're not going to stop crime from being committed in Yakima, we understand that," Brusic said. "What it does allow is finding common ground, if it's new, maybe we can make a difference, even if it's only 10% or five percent. It's something we haven't been doing before so really communication is the issue and will make a difference in my opinion."
The FBI has also agreed to create a county wide gang task force and help with things like intelligence briefings, training and real time intel. Local police are working to be proactive instead of reactive to crime.
"This mean we're not waiting for them to shoot," Murray said. "We're doing an investigation to try to take out the gang."
Another part of this strategy involves giving gang members options. Sarah Augustine the executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center said The Walk About Yakima Program offers gang member and alternative path.
"When people get involved in activity that can have tragic consequences, it's important that they're provided an offramp or an opportunity to step aside from that activity," Augustine said.
Not every case is successful, but they do their best to help.
"Within the program, the Walk About Yakima Program, we believe in second chances," Augustine said. "We believe people should have the opportunity to have accompaniment as barriers to their success removed. We and other organizations work together with youth to remove barriers."
Another aspect this strategy relies on is community support, moral and financial. City council did their part by approving a motion to invest in new technology and hire two new crime analysts for the Yakima Police Department.
"We're going from making a wild guess, based on our experience to data driven decisions and I will tell you coming from a place that used data, sometimes you're just wrong and you're surprised at what the data actually tells you," Murray said.
Right now Yakima is in the beginning stages of the strategy.
"It's not a fully made car yet, it runs, but we still have parts to put on there," Murray said.
The first step was to get all the law enforcement agencies on board and on the same page. The next step is to get the community to understand it and their role. That's why Chief Murray started the community book club.
In the future, the police department hopes to meet with gang members to explain what will happen to them if shootings don't stop.
For now, law enforcement is setting up the strategy's foundation.