KENNEWICK, WA-
Around 11:30 on Saturday night, Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to a robbery which had just happened on the 2600 block of W Kennewick Avenue.
When police got there, they were told the suspect was a man who had come into the business and told them he had a weapon. Police say he made demands to the staff.
KPD says the suspect was last seen leaving the area. Police units contained the area and K9 was called to help with a track. The track was later cancelled without any further trace of the suspect.
KPD asks if you have any information in reference to the incident or the suspect please call non emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.