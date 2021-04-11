KPD K-9 Catches Burglary Suspects After Ramming Police Car and Pursuit

KENNEWICK, WA-
On Saturday, April 10th at about 4:08pm, Kennewick Police Officers say they were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 5600-block of W. Metaline Avenue in Kennewick.
Officers say the reporting person watched on live video as two men used bolt cutters to cut the locks of two storage units. Officers were told the men were associated with a white Mazda. The driver of the Mazda was later identified as 33-year-old Jose Perez-Gonzales and the passenger was 37-year old Shegow Gagow.
As officers arrived, they saw the two suspects drive away. Officers used their emergency equipment to try and stop the car. The car stopped briefly and police say Gonzales rammed the back of a Kennewick Police patrol car while the officer was exiting. The officer was thrown from the vehicle.
According to KPD, after that, Gonzales drove away quickly and didn't stop at a stop sign on Metaline and Edison. Then, he hit a second Kennewick Police SUV. Gonzales also hit another car while on SR-240. Neither the officers nor the people inside the other car were hurt from those collisions.
Officers say they followed the car onto SR-240 and eventually Gonzales stopped at 1114 W. 10th Avenue. Gonzales did not obey officer’s commands and he ran away. Gagow stayed in the car and was taken into custody shortly after.
The Benton County Sheriffs Office, Pasco Police, Richland Police, and Washington State Patrol responded to help after Gonzales ran from the car. Officers say A K-9 track led them to an apartment at 1026 W. 10th Avenue and officers contained it. After that, Gonzales left through a window and continued to run from officers. Then, officers ran after him and he continued to not comply with officer’s commands to stop. The area was checked by officers with the help of KPD K-9 Ivan. K-9 Ivan eventually found Gonzales hiding in a shed in a resident’s backyard and he was apprehended by K-9 Ivan.
Police say Shegow was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of Burglary 2nd degree and Gonzales was booked for Burglary 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree for ramming the patrol car, Attempting to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest, Hit and Run, and Driving While License Suspended.