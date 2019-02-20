BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is notifying the community about a Level III sex offender's new residence location.
Brandon Robert Hankel (DOB: 2-1-1983) is white, 5'9", 125 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He is a transient in Benton County, WA.
Hankel was convicted of attempted rape in the third degree and indecent exposure on September 26, 2013. He is currently under DOC supervision.
Under RCW 9A.44.190(5) This Offender has been trespassed from all schools, parks, libraries, and public swimming pools in both Benton and Franklin Counties.
The treatment of sexual offenders does not guarantee they will or will not commit another offense.
This information is provided in accordance with RCW 4.24.550. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, the offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he chooses.
Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated. Such abuse could end the sheriff's office's ability to do community notifications.
The Sexual Assault Response Center is available 24 hours a day to provide advocacy, information, referrals, and crisis intervention for victims of sexual violence. Please give them a call for support or information pertaining to sexual assault at 374-5391.
For additional information and safety tips regarding registered sex offenders in your area log into the Benton County website at www.co.benton.wa.us
If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Benton County Sex Offender Registration Office at 509-735-6555, ext. 3853 - Mon. thru Fri. 8:00am – 3:00 pm
