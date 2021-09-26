Richland Police Investigate Shooting On Queensgate Drive

RICHLAND, WA-
At 1:36 on Sunday morning, officers responded to a report of shots fired and vehicles speeding away at the Circle K on 2845 Queensgate Dr.
When officers arrived, the involved parties had already left the area. Multiple cartridge casings were found at the scene by police.
Police officers found two victims shortly after. Both people had non life threatening gunshot wounds and were treated at a local medical facility. RPD says the victim's vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
RPD says there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. If you have information RPD asks that you call the SECOMM non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.