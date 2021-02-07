RPD investigates late-night shooting in Richland

RICHLAND, WA-
Around 11:30 pm on February 6th, Richland Police Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 1700 block of Jadwin Avenue.
Soon after that, RPD was notified of an adult man who had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He is being treated for serious injuries.
According to RPD, it appears there was a disturbance at an apartment right before the shooting. Many of the involved parties left the area before police arrived.
This is an active investigation and RPD asks that if anyone has information about this incident to call (509) 628-0333.