RICHLAND, WA-
Today around 9:30 am, RPD detectives arrested 24-year-old Jonathan Rosas of Pasco for Assault in the 1st Degree for an incident that happened earlier in the night.
Police say they were dispatched to Kadlec Regional Medical Center around 1:49 a.m. for an unconscious 29-year old man who had reportedly been hit with a baseball bat.
Officers determined the assault happened at a home in the 600 block of McMurray Ave. Then, detectives were led to an address in Pasco where Rosas was arrested. RPD says the investigation also showed that Rosas and the victim knew each other. Rosas was booked into the Benton County Jail and the man who was injured is receiving medical treatment for serious injuries.