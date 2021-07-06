Richland, WA - A second arrest has been made in the murder of Oscar Hondal-Lopez. Richland Police arrested 27-year-old Sergio Perez at Howard Amon Park Saturday after receiving an anonymous tip he was there.
Hondal-Lopez and his wife were driving on Cornell Ave when they were confronted by gang members and shot at several times. Hondal-Lopez was shot in the neck and died at the scene after life-saving attempts failed. His wife was shot in the hip.
Captain Jay Seely with the Yakima Police Department said this shooting was a case of mistaken identity. The gang members believed the couple's car was that of a rival gangs.
Captain Drew Florence with the Richland Police Department said they did have a warrant for Perez arrest in connection to the shooting and were able to arrest him without any problems.
Perez is suspected of being the driver of the car involved in the shooting and faces charges of second degree murder, assault in the first degree and drive by shooting.
Perez was booked into the Benton County Jail with a bond of one million dollars. Captain Florence said eventually Perez will be transferred to Yakima.
Last month, police also arrested 19-year-old Rogelio Sosa for hiding the car used in the shooting. Sosa faces the charge of criminal assistance and will be arraigned on July 8, 2021.
Yakima police believe there are two shooters in this case and are still investigating. If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the shooters call Yakima Police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-248-9980.