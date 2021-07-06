Weather Alert

...LIGHTNING THREAT OVERNIGHT TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS TOMORROW AFTERNOON... .Increased storm chances overnight through tomorrow morning followed by dry and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. This is attributable to an upper low lifting north and east the next 24 hours that will break down a ridge that is currently overhead. Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible during the overnight hours extending into early Wednesday morning. These storms look to form over the northeast mountains, as well as parts of south central Washington, before moving northeastward by Wednesday afternoon. This will be followed by moderate winds and critical RH from the east slopes and eastern Gorge across the Basin. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOLLOWED BY WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, WA641, WA675, AND WA681... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin and 681 Yakama Alpine District. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL of 2 to 3 expected. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly after midnight and continuing through Wednesday morning. High-based storms are anticipated with a low chance of wetting rain. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 20 percent Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The potential for lightning followed by gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger, especially for any holdover fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&