YAKIMA, WA - Around 5:30 last night, a car hit two men on the sidewalk outside of Union Gospel Mission on 1st street.
It is unknown whether the car was driving too fast or not paying attention, but when approaching a red light, the driver swerved to avoid hitting the cars that were stopped.
A mission employee saw what happened and called 911. Then she ran over to the clinic and banged on the doors hoping to get someone's attention. The clinic was closed, but luckily Dr. Kristi Trickett was still there.
"[I'm] thankful that my job as a staff person at UGM is to be able to be here for like when things like this happen, there's somebody that has more medical training," Trickett said.
One man is now out of the hospital and recovering from minor cuts and bruises. The other man is still at Yakima Memorial Hospital recovering from broken bones. CEO of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission Mike Johnson said both men will be staying at the mission until they recover.
"We have medical staff that can help these folks stay here and recover until they're all better and everything so having this kind of a program we are so grateful to the community for supporting us in this way," Johnson said.
The police arrested the driver responsible for hitting the pedestrians for driving with a suspended license. The Yakima Police Department are still investigating what happened so the driver may face additional charges.