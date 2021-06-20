Two Shot Early Sunday Morning at 3 City Sports Bar

KENNEWICK, WA-
Early Sunday morning at about 12:07 am, Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to an assault with a weapon located at 3 City Sports Bar at 900 W. Columba Drive.
According to KPD, Multiple 911-callers said that at least one person had been shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers began helping the victim. The Kennewick Fire Department responded to as well and transported the woman to a local hospital for further treatment.
Shortly after arriving at the scene officers learned that there was an additional victim, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who had checked into an area hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made in this incident. Based on the information at this time, KPD believes this is an isolated incident.
This is an active investigation and limited details are available at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.