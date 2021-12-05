Walla Walla Police arrests woman for threatening people in park with a machete

WALLA WALLA, Wash-
On Saturday morning, around 10:40, Walla Walla Police Officers were dispatched to Wildwood park for a woman threatening people with a machete.
WWPD says when the first officer arrived, the woman was yelling at people and saying she was going to kill them. The officer cleared the park while the other units were on their way.
WWPD says the officer tried to de-escalate the situation with her and attempted to use a pepper ball gun, but it was not working properly. Police say they ended up using a taser to subdue her.
The woman was transported to a hospital in Walla Walla to be checked out.
WWPD says the woman, 35-year-old Shelby D. Brown, was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on charges for felony threats, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and resisting arrest.