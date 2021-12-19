Woman in custody after ramming three BCSO cars at the mall

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
According to Benton County Sheriff's Office, they spotted a car at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick that matched the description of a car they believe was connected to local burglaries. They believe the woman driving that car is connected to thefts at the Lowe's in Pasco.
BCSO says the woman, 26-year-old Morgan Childers, had a extraditable warrant out of La Grande from Union County Sheriff's Office as well.
Benton County Sheriff's deputies planned to box in the car for when Childers came out of the mall. As the vehicles pulled up, BCSO says Childers ran out of the mall, got into her truck, and rammed into three of their patrol vehicles.
There were no major injuries to sheriff's deputies or Childers, and they took her to get medical clearance afterward.
BCSO says Childers is in custody for vehicular assault and theft first.