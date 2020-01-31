- SW 25-35 mph
- Gusts: 50-60 mph
- Down Trees, Branches, Power Lines
- Local Power Outages
- Lighter Gusts Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 35-45 MPH
Damaging winds are possible tonight
Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog in the Yakima Valley. Increasing winds today with gusts 25-35 mph. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s-upper 40s, low-upper 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.
A cold front will approach the coast tonight tightening our pressure gradient and producing very gusty winds across the region tonight through Saturday afternoon. Damaging winds will be possible for most areas.
High Wind Watch... Tonight-Saturday Afternoon
The cold front will also bring us a chance for scattered showers late Saturday morning-early afternoon. Winds should begin to decrease by tomorrow evening, but will remain breezy through Sunday morning. Highs Saturday in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Colder air arrives Sunday behind the front with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Dry weather Monday with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Clouds return Tuesday with our next system and models are even hinting at a little rain/snow mix.
Breezy, warmer and a slight chance for a few stray showers next Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s.