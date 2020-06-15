Morning rain changing to scattered showers by late morning/midday and becoming breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, near 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 60s-near 70.
A warm front currently lifting north is producing light rain across the region. Winds will increase and the rain will change to scattered showers as the cold front pushes onshore. Slight chance for a few scattered showers and may a stray thunderstorm on Tuesday as an upper level low moves across the area. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s and lows in the upper 40s-low 50s
High pressure begins to build into the Pacific Northwest by midweek and this will lead to a significant warming trend starting Thursday. Highs this weekend could be 10-15 degrees above average as we climb into the low-mid 90s. Hot, hot, hot...!