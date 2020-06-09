Light rain at times this morning changing to scattered showers by midday and cooler this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, low-mid 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.
Tomorrow we're looking at partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs climbing into the low-mid 80s. A weak disturbance moving north could trigger a stray shower/t-storm in the Blues into the Tri-Cities.
The active weather pattern returns Thursday through this weekend. Thursday we'll see a stray afternoon shower/t-storm with the best chance in the Blues and Cascades. Models continue to show a stronger system for Friday with good instability and shear. This set-up could produce strong to severe t-storms during afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind, lightning and heavy downpours... Stay Tuned! Highs in the mid 70s-near 80.
Left over showers, breezy and cooler Saturday with highs in the 60s-low 70s. Sunday could bring some wrap around showers mainly in the foothills and Blues as the upper level low pushes into Montana. Highs in the low-mid 70s.