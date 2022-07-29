Clear warm night ahead breezy evening winds in the Kittitas Valley 20-25 MPH gusts and warm overnight lows in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.
The heat wave is on and an excessive heat warning is now extended through Sunday night. The heat dome is moving up from the deserts of the Southwest. Expect multiple days of temperatures over 100 and temperatures not cooling much overnight.
The weekend will remain extremely hot and gradually cool a few degrees Monday. Take lots of breaks and HYDRATE!
The heatwave should start to break down Tuesday with temperatures returning to normal for this time of year.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105
to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Tri-Cities
Friday... Sunny, Hot... 112/72 (Record: 107/2014)
Saturday... Sunny, Hot...111/74 (Record: 111/2020)
Sunday...Sunny, Hot... 110/77 (Record: 109/2020)
Monday... Sunny little cooler... 100/70
Tuesday... And a Little Cooler... 93/63
Wednesday....Relief Finally... 90/62
Yakima
Friday...Sunny, Hot...109/72 (Record 105/2014)
Saturday...Sunny, Hot...108/74 (Record 105/2020)
Sunday... Sunny, Hot...109/74 (Record 108/1971)
Monday...Sunny Little Cooler... 98/65
Tuesday...Sunny, Cooler... 90/57
Wednesday....Cooler... 86/58
