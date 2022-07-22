Breezy and cooler today with gusts 20-25 MPH. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, Mid 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
An upper-level trough triggered a few stray thunderstorms early this morning from the northern Blues to just south of Spokane. These showers and storms are now moving east into the panhandle of Idaho and western Montana. Modified marine air will spill over the Cascades today behind the exiting trough. This will cause the temperatures to drop to near normal and produce gusts between 20-35 mph with the strongest winds in the Kittitas Valley. Once again expect elevated fire danger due to the dry and windy conditions. Winds decrease tomorrow and temperatures will remain near normal with highs in the low-mid 90s and lows in the 50s-60s.
A blocking ridge of high pressure is developing in the eastern Pacific and will begin to move inland Sunday and Monday. This ridge will combine with high pressure over the desert southwest sending a heat dome into the Pacific Northwest. This will result in a heat wave starting Monday with the hottest weather we have seen all year. Dangerous record-breaking temperatures are possible through Water Follies Weekend. Some locations in the Columbia Basin could hit 110-112! Also, the fire danger will be extremely high towards the end of the week due to the heat, dry conditions and breezy-gusty winds. An Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning will likely be issued by early next week for the viewing area.
