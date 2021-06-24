Sunny and hot today. Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.
The massive ridge will intensify Friday, move inland this weekend and developing a Rex Block that will dominate our weather through at least July 5. Unfortunately, we have the perfect setup for a Dangerous Heat Wave. Strong subsidence/adiabatic warming, under the ridge, combined with a thermal trough and the extreme drought will send temperatures souring into historic record-breaking levels.
Excessive Heat Warning... WA/OR - Friday to Wednesday (will need to be extended to 7/5)
- Dangerous Heat
- 101 to 115
- Hydrate
- Limit Time Outside
- Take Breaks
- Increase Heat Illnesses Risk
- Remember Pets
This will be a Historic Heat Wave... We will break daily, and all time June record highs; Consecutive 100-Degree Days; Record maximum low temperatures (warmest overnight lows); possibly break or tie a few All-Time Record Highs; and there is a very slight chance at breaking the All-Time State Record High! Check out our current records below...
June Record Highs
- Tri-Cities: 111/2015
- Yakima: 108/2015
- Walla Walla: 113/2015
- Pendleton 109/2015
Consecutive 100 Degree Days Record (with forecast for heat wave starting Friday)
- Tri-Cities: 9 days 6/26-7/4/2015 (forecast: 11 days)
- Yakima: 9 days 6/25-7/4/2015 (forecast: 10 days)
- Pendleton: 11 days 8/9-8/20/1967 (forecast: 11 days)
- Walla Walla: 8 days 7/26-8/3/2009 (forecast: 11 days)
All Time Record Highs
- Tri-Cities: 115 - 7/27/1939
- Yakima: 110 - 8/10/1971
- Walla Walla: 114 - 8/4/1961
- Pendleton: 113 - 8/4/1961
- State All Time Record High... Ice Harbor Dam: 118 - 8/5/1961
Record Maximum Low Temperatures
- Forecasted lows starting Friday and for the next 7-10 days will range 70-79 degrees
- These temperatures will be the warmest ever for many locations and will set records.
- They will also provide little relief overnight