Sunny and hot today.  Morning temperatures in the 60s-70s, upper 80s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 90s.

The massive ridge will intensify Friday, move inland this weekend and developing a Rex Block that will dominate our weather through at least July 5.  Unfortunately, we have the perfect setup for a Dangerous Heat Wave.  Strong subsidence/adiabatic warming, under the ridge, combined with a thermal trough and the extreme drought will send temperatures souring into historic record-breaking levels.  

Excessive Heat Warning... WA/OR - Friday to Wednesday (will need to be extended to 7/5)

  • Dangerous Heat
  • 101 to 115
  • Hydrate
  • Limit Time Outside
  • Take Breaks
  • Increase Heat Illnesses Risk
  • Remember Pets

This will be a Historic Heat Wave... We will break daily, and all time June record highs; Consecutive 100-Degree Days; Record maximum low temperatures (warmest overnight lows); possibly break or tie a few All-Time Record Highs; and there is a very slight chance at breaking the All-Time State Record High! Check out our current records below...

 June Record Highs

  • Tri-Cities:  111/2015
  • Yakima: 108/2015
  • Walla Walla: 113/2015
  • Pendleton 109/2015

Consecutive 100 Degree Days Record (with forecast for heat wave starting Friday) 

  • Tri-Cities: 9 days 6/26-7/4/2015 (forecast: 11 days)
  • Yakima: 9 days 6/25-7/4/2015 (forecast: 10 days)
  • Pendleton: 11 days 8/9-8/20/1967 (forecast: 11 days)
  • Walla Walla: 8 days 7/26-8/3/2009 (forecast: 11 days)

All Time Record Highs

  • Tri-Cities: 115 - 7/27/1939
  • Yakima: 110 - 8/10/1971
  • Walla Walla: 114 - 8/4/1961
  • Pendleton: 113 - 8/4/1961
  • State All Time Record High...  Ice Harbor Dam:  118 - 8/5/1961

Record Maximum Low Temperatures

  • Forecasted lows starting Friday and for the next 7-10 days will range 70-79 degrees
  • These temperatures will be the warmest ever for many locations and will set records.
  • They will also provide little relief overnight

Tags