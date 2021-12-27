Partly cloudy tonight and Brrrrr bitterly cold throughout the region with lows temperatures between 10-18 degrees overnight. The arctic air will remain in the region at least through Friday. Wind chill values will put some areas especially in the mountains at –5 to –10 at times. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with daytime highs in the low 20s and a chance of light snow showers in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and Columbia Basin in the late PM hours and Tuesday nights lows 10-20 degrees.
Snow for the area ski resorts looks great however temperatures will be extremely cold in the teens with winds chill at –1 to –8 at times.
Here is the special weather statement from the National Weather Service:
DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES ONGOING ACROSS REGION...
An arctic air mass has brought notably colder temperatures to the region, with widespread highs today below freezing and overnight lows in the single digits to teens. Wind chills at times during the coldest temperatures will reach sub-zero, with higher elevations nearing -10, though winds should thankfully remain light enough that significantly widespread wind chills are not anticipated. Daytime highs for lower elevations may warm back up to near or just above freezing on Thursday, but another cold push will drop us back below freezing again until likely Sunday.
With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting.