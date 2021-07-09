FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - 28 year old Dante Jones was a marine who was shot and killed by a Franklin County Sherriff Deputy after leading police on a "reckless" car chase back in November 2019.
Following the release of the investigation findings from the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office the family's attorney, Brian Davis says Dante Jones' estate plans to move forward with a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit.
Shawn Sant, Prosecuting Attorney for Franklin County tells NBC Right Now the $5 million claim against the county came as an email to his office from the families’ attorney, however, Sant says no official documents have yet been filed with the county.
In the email the attorney alleges Dante Jones’ death as a wrongful death lawsuit but does not go into further details, it also names three Franklin County Sheriff Deputies, Sergeant Thomasson, Deputy Gardner and Deputy Cody Quantrell who fired shots at Jones- ultimately killing him.
According to the prosecutor's report Deputy Quantrell shot Jones four times as he approached Jones' vehicle after a car chase came to an end in Pasco.
Sheriffs say Jones was being pursued for "reckless driving and speeding in the fog."
In the 18 page report Sant’s office details his findings from the Special Unit Investigation, sheriff statements, autopsy results, and Washington State Patrol.
Based on that report the county does not plan to file any charges against the deputy who shot and killed Jones.
"I don’t anticipate there being any other information that would be fourth coming, that would change our decision. It was based on the comprehensive report and investigation by the SIU, and related documents that were forwarded to my office for review," Shawn Sant, Prosecuting Attorney for Franklin County told NBC Right Now.
We reached out to Brian Davis, the attorney for Dante Jones’ family, but he was not immediately available for comment.
To read the full report click here: Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Releases Officer Involved Shooting and Death Report of Dante Jones Investigation, Official Findings | News | nbcrightnow.com