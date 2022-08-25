The Davis Pirates are still looking for their first ever win in the state football playoffs.
This year's squad is also trying to find several players to step in for seniors who graduated last year.
They've been putting in the work throughout the summer and heading into next week's opening game against Selah.
Senior Morgan Rodriguez said, "Our mindset is one game at a time, one snap at a time and do what we gotta do."
"A lot of it has just come down to making us competing against each other and the coaches really help with that," noted Senior Jamasen Carter. "Especially since they're competing against each other. Offensive coaches will keep score against defensive coaches. Just making us want to compete and fight against each other. It's really bringing up the intensity."
The Pirates beat rival Eisenhower last year in a competitive game and are hoping to use a 1-point victory over Wenatchee at the end the season as a springboard into 2021.
Quarterback Jason Chavez says they also do use Davis alum Cooper Kupp as inspiration and motivation.
"We want to win league but it's really just pushing the guys throughout the whole summer. It's long days, long nights. Just keep pushing. If we lose, next game we gotta play hot. If we win gotta play at that same pace."
The Pirates start the season at Selah, and then you can catch Davis on SWX September 9th when they host Ellensburg.
The first Big 9 game is at West Valley on September 16th.
The big rivalry game with Ike is September 30th.
