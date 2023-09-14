DAYTON, Wash. -The resolution to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District has been placed on hold, meaning it might be removed from the ballot this November.
The resolution would dissolve the library district and effectively shut down the Dayton Library. Local political action council known as the Citizens United for Progress filed a lawsuit on August 29, 2023, to contest the legality and constitutionality of Proposition.
DAYTON, Wash. - The continued existence of the Dayton Library, operated by the Columbia Coun…
The lawsuit would have citizens of Columbia County, excluding the city of Dayton’s residents, vote on whether or not the library district stays in place, something the lawsuit claims is unconstitutional.
The lawsuit also claims the petition to get it on the ballot in the first place was fraudulent. Court Documents show one letter given as an example of someone who signed it believing the petition was about moving the books-- not dissolving the library.
A hearing will take place at the Columbia County Courthouse to determine whether or not the proposition will be on November’s ballot.
The community member named in the lawsuit, Jessica Ruffcorn posted a press release on Facebook stating that the attempt to dissolve the library was not an effort to ban books, but instead that she and other community members wanted books moved from the children's section of the library, what she defines as ages one through 17.
The press release said after the library denied that request multiple times community members started the petition to dissolve the library district.
The release Ruffcorn claims the library has increased its collection of sexually explicit materials to more than 100 books.
A list on a community Facebook group shows the subject matter has expanded outside of the sexually explicit titles to include children's books discussing the human body, sexuality, and gender.
The list includes books from multiple sections of the library, even ones that aren't downstairs according to Brigham.
Books Listed:
- A Clash of Steel: a treasure Island remix.
- A Court of Mist and Fury
- A court of Silver Flames
- A court of thorns and Roses
- A court of Wings and Ruin
- A heavy Dose of Allison Trandy
- A midsummer's Nightmare
- A scatter of Light
- A Vow So Bold and deadly
- Act Cool
- Aetherbound
- Aristotle and Dante and the Secrets of the Universe
- Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Water of the World
- Ask me how I got here
- Awakened
- Beautiful Music for Ugly Children
- Betrayed
- Binge
- Chosen
- City of Ashes
- City of Bones
- City of Falen Angels
- City of Glass
- City of Heavenly Fire
- City of Lost Souls
- Clockwork Prince
- Clockwork Princess
- Cold
- Confess
- Destined
- Dress Code for Small Towns
- Eleanor & Park
- Fangirl
- Flame in the Mist
- Forever
- Forging Silver into Stara
- Gracelilng
- Heartstopper
- Hexed: The Iron Druid Chronicles
- Hidden by P.C Cast
- Hopepunk
- House of Earth and Blood
- House of Sky and Breath
- Hunted
- I kissed Sara Wheeler
- Infinity Son
- Isle and the Happily Ever After
- Jack of Hearts and other Parts
- Jay's Gay Agenda
- Kings and Queens and In-betweens
- Lady Midnight
- Last night at the Telegraph club
- Let's Talk About It
- Linger
- Looking for Alaska
- Loveless
- Marked
- Meet Cute Diary
- Moxie
- My dear Henry
- My Sisters Keeper
- Never Ever Getting Back Together
- Not Even Bones
- Not Here to be Liked
- November 9
- Odd One Out
- One of Us is Lying
- One of Us is Next
- Out of Darkness
- Queer Ducks
- Ramona Blue - Sexual Content, profane and derogatory language
- Real Talk About Sex and Consent: What Every Teen needs to know - Sexual instruction, gender
- Red White and Royal Blue - Explicit sexual activities, pervasive profanity, substance use
- Ready Player One - Sexual content involving minors, profanity and substance use
- Revealed - Sexual content involving minors
- Running with Lions - Transgenger, sexual content involving minors, profanity
- Shiver - Sex involving minors
- Shout - Sexual content including assault, profanity and substance use by minors including assault and incest.
- Sinner - sexual content and substance use.
- Smoke in the Sun - Sexual content involving minors.
- So this is Ever After - sexual content including assault involving minors, profanity
- Speak - Fiction and graphic novel version including sexual contents involving minors
- Squad - Sexual content including assault involving minors, substance use
- Stronger, Faster, and More Beautiful - Sexual content and profanity
- Summer Sons - Murder, Child abuse, sexual content, substances use, profanity
- Supernova - Sexual Assault
- Tempted - sexual content involving minors , substance use
- The art of being Normal - Transgender, sexual content involving minors, profanity
- The dream Thieves - Sexual content and substance use
- The female of a species - sexual content involving minors including assault, excessive profanity, substance use
- The first to die at the end - sexually explicit content
- The Hate U Give - profanity an inexplicit sexual activity
- The heart Forger - Sexual Content, profanity
- The Iron Trial
- The Last True Poets of the Sea - Explicit Sexual Content involving minors, Pervasive profanity, substance use, review on common sense media
- The Love Interest - Juvenile sex, profanity
- The Music of What happens - sexual content, adult rape , profanity
- The Nowehere Girls - explicit sexual content involving minors, excessive profanity
- The Poet X - sex involving minors, excessive profanity
- The taking of Jake Livingston - Sexual content involving minors, pedophilia, violence and profanities
- The What's Happening to my body Book for Girls - sex education
- The Witch Haven - sexual content, profanity and substance use
- The Witch King - Transgender, sexual content including assault, substance use , profanity
- There's Somone inside your house - sexual content, substance use, profanity
- They both Die at the End - Sexual Content involving minors, profanity
- THIS BOOK IS GAY - sexual instruction, with images
- Transmogify - Gender
- Travelers along the way - sexual content
- Treacherous love - pedophilia
- TTYL - sexual content, profanity
- Two boys kissing - sexual content involving minors, profanity
- Two dark reigns - sexual content involving minors
- UnTamed - sexual content, profanity, substance use
- We Contain Multitudes - sexual content involving minors, substance use, profanity
- We were liars - sexual content, profanity, substance use
- Whatever - Sexual content and substance use
- WHAT's THE T? - Sexual instruction with images
- A child called it - an account of severe child abuse
- Aqujcom Cove - sexuality
- Be prepared - graphic novel involving sexuality
- City of thieves: Battle Dragon Book 1 - mature content, mental illness, drug use
- Dear Mothman - mature content including sexuality
- Drama - sexuality
- It's perfectly normal - sexual illustrations
- Small Town Pride - sexuality
- Sunny side up - drug use
- The beautiful something else - sexual addiction
- THE KINDOM OF LITTLE WOUNDS - profanity
- This is our rainbow - sexuality
- where the world ends - sexual content
Easy Readers intended for ages preschool to age 5:
- And tango makes three - two dads
- bathe the cat - two dads
- Being You - board book with conversation about gender
- Bodies are Cool - gender, sexuality
- Every Body - sexual content
- Grandads camper - two grandpas
- I am Jazz - Gender
- Jullian is a mermaid - gender
