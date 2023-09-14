DAYTON, Wash. -The resolution to dissolve the Columbia County Rural Library District has been placed on hold, meaning it might be removed from the ballot this November.

The resolution would dissolve the library district and effectively shut down the Dayton Library. Local political action council known as the Citizens United for Progress filed a lawsuit on August 29, 2023, to contest the legality and constitutionality of Proposition.

The lawsuit would have citizens of Columbia County, excluding the city of Dayton’s residents, vote on whether or not the library district stays in place, something the lawsuit claims is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit also claims the petition to get it on the ballot in the first place was fraudulent. Court Documents show one letter given as an example of someone who signed it believing the petition was about moving the books-- not dissolving the library.

A hearing will take place at the Columbia County Courthouse to determine whether or not the proposition will be on November’s ballot.

The community member named in the lawsuit, Jessica Ruffcorn posted a press release on Facebook stating that the attempt to dissolve the library was not an effort to ban books, but instead that she and other community members wanted books moved from the children's section of the library, what she defines as ages one through 17.

The press release said after the library denied that request multiple times community members started the petition to dissolve the library district.

The release Ruffcorn claims the library has increased its collection of sexually explicit materials to more than 100 books.

A list on a community Facebook group shows the subject matter has expanded outside of the sexually explicit titles to include children's books discussing the human body, sexuality, and gender.

The list includes books from multiple sections of the library, even ones that aren't downstairs according to Brigham.

Books Listed:

A Clash of Steel: a treasure Island remix.



A Court of Mist and Fury

A court of Silver Flames

A court of thorns and Roses

A court of Wings and Ruin

A heavy Dose of Allison Trandy

A midsummer's Nightmare

A scatter of Light

A Vow So Bold and deadly

Act Cool

Aetherbound

Aristotle and Dante and the Secrets of the Universe

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Water of the World

Ask me how I got here

Awakened

Beautiful Music for Ugly Children

Betrayed

Binge

Chosen

City of Ashes

City of Bones

City of Falen Angels

City of Glass

City of Heavenly Fire

City of Lost Souls

Clockwork Prince

Clockwork Princess

Cold

Confess

Destined

Dress Code for Small Towns

Eleanor & Park

Fangirl

Flame in the Mist

Forever

Forging Silver into Stara

Gracelilng

Heartstopper

Hexed: The Iron Druid Chronicles

Hidden by P.C Cast

Hopepunk

House of Earth and Blood

House of Sky and Breath

Hunted

I kissed Sara Wheeler

Infinity Son

Isle and the Happily Ever After

Jack of Hearts and other Parts

Jay's Gay Agenda

Kings and Queens and In-betweens

Lady Midnight

Last night at the Telegraph club

Let's Talk About It

Linger

Looking for Alaska

Loveless

Marked

Meet Cute Diary

Moxie

My dear Henry

My Sisters Keeper

Never Ever Getting Back Together

Not Even Bones

Not Here to be Liked

November 9

Odd One Out

One of Us is Lying

One of Us is Next

Out of Darkness

Queer Ducks

Ramona Blue - Sexual Content, profane and derogatory language

Real Talk About Sex and Consent: What Every Teen needs to know - Sexual instruction, gender

Red White and Royal Blue - Explicit sexual activities, pervasive profanity, substance use

Ready Player One - Sexual content involving minors, profanity and substance use

Revealed - Sexual content involving minors

Running with Lions - Transgenger, sexual content involving minors, profanity

Shiver - Sex involving minors

Shout - Sexual content including assault, profanity and substance use by minors including assault and incest.

Sinner - sexual content and substance use.

Smoke in the Sun - Sexual content involving minors.

So this is Ever After - sexual content including assault involving minors, profanity

Speak - Fiction and graphic novel version including sexual contents involving minors

Squad - Sexual content including assault involving minors, substance use

Stronger, Faster, and More Beautiful - Sexual content and profanity

Summer Sons - Murder, Child abuse, sexual content, substances use, profanity

Supernova - Sexual Assault

Tempted - sexual content involving minors , substance use

The art of being Normal - Transgender, sexual content involving minors, profanity

The dream Thieves - Sexual content and substance use

The female of a species - sexual content involving minors including assault, excessive profanity, substance use

The first to die at the end - sexually explicit content

The Hate U Give - profanity an inexplicit sexual activity

The heart Forger - Sexual Content, profanity

The Iron Trial

The Last True Poets of the Sea - Explicit Sexual Content involving minors, Pervasive profanity, substance use, review on common sense media

The Love Interest - Juvenile sex, profanity

The Music of What happens - sexual content, adult rape , profanity

The Nowehere Girls - explicit sexual content involving minors, excessive profanity

The Poet X - sex involving minors, excessive profanity

The taking of Jake Livingston - Sexual content involving minors, pedophilia, violence and profanities

The What's Happening to my body Book for Girls - sex education

The Witch Haven - sexual content, profanity and substance use

The Witch King - Transgender, sexual content including assault, substance use , profanity

There's Somone inside your house - sexual content, substance use, profanity

They both Die at the End - Sexual Content involving minors, profanity

THIS BOOK IS GAY - sexual instruction, with images

Transmogify - Gender

Travelers along the way - sexual content

Treacherous love - pedophilia

TTYL - sexual content, profanity

Two boys kissing - sexual content involving minors, profanity

Two dark reigns - sexual content involving minors

UnTamed - sexual content, profanity, substance use

We Contain Multitudes - sexual content involving minors, substance use, profanity

We were liars - sexual content, profanity, substance use

Whatever - Sexual content and substance use

WHAT's THE T? - Sexual instruction with images

A child called it - an account of severe child abuse

Aqujcom Cove - sexuality

Be prepared - graphic novel involving sexuality

City of thieves: Battle Dragon Book 1 - mature content, mental illness, drug use

Dear Mothman - mature content including sexuality

Drama - sexuality

It's perfectly normal - sexual illustrations

Small Town Pride - sexuality

Sunny side up - drug use

The beautiful something else - sexual addiction

THE KINDOM OF LITTLE WOUNDS - profanity

This is our rainbow - sexuality

where the world ends - sexual content

Easy Readers intended for ages preschool to age 5: