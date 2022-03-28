After a stormy afternoon, we’ll see decreasing clouds and mostly mild and clear tonight. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. Tuesday mostly clear and sunny temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another system arrives on Wednesday producing rain/snow in the Cascades and Blues and strong gusty winds in the lower elevations (30-40 MPH) and cooler temperatures in the 60s. Dry weather cooler temps and breezy winds for the rest of the week into the weekend high temps in the low to mid-60s and lows in the low to mid-30s and low 40s.
Decreasing Clouds Tonight...Sunshine Tomorrow
