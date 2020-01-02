Gusty winds (20-30 mph) across the region this morning with the strongest gusts in the Kittitas Valley where they could exceed 40 mph at times. Winds will begin to decrease by mid morning through midday. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance for a few stray showers. Morning temperatures in the mid 30s-mid 40s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-near 50.
An approaching warm front will bring a chance for a few stray rain showers this afternoon/evening and some light snow in the mountains with accumulations of 1-3” by Friday morning. As this front lifts north into Spokane they could even see a little snow of 1” or less overnight. High pressure returns Friday for dry weather and warmer temps in the low-mid 50s.
The active weather pattern returns this weekend through the middle of next week with varying chances of rain in the lowlands and mountain snow. Winds will be breezy to gusty at times, especially Saturday when gusts could exceed 40-45 mph. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50s and lows in the 30s.