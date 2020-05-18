PASCO, WA- Starting Tuesday all dental and health care facilities in Washington can do elective medical procedures this coming from the governor's ruling on Tuesday.
That means from teeth cleanings to cavity fillings you can now visit the dentist office but with a some major differences. At Mid-Columbia Dental, they are going the extra mile to ensure everyone is safe.
"Advanced PPE more protection for the dentist more protection for the staff and more protection for the patient," said Dr. Spencer Greer.
The office is providing every patient with a mask and hand sanitizer upon entry. They are also taking temperatures of patient and staff and putting them through a COVID-19 questionnaire. Once a patient is in their room they aren't allowed to leave until after their procedure is done.
"If somebody gets up out of the room, we no longer control the environment of the potential spread so that is us maintaining and containing any cross contamination between people," said Dr. Greer.
The waiting room is also off limits at Mid-Columbia Dental. They are scheduling appointments so that once you check in, you'll see the dentist right away. Although there are many new procedures Mid-Columbia Dental says they have been ready for this day because they have been preparing since they shut down.
"Today is day number one of seeing patients but its not day number one practicing going through all these things," said Dr. Greer. "We have been training, implementing, role playing doing all these things in order to make sure when patients come in to the door we are set and they are safe."