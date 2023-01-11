RICHLAND, Wash. - A local judge is the first of Hispanic heritage from eastern Washington to serve on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. That is basically the last stop for a case before it goes to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. grew up in the Yakima Valley. He is the son of immigrants who moved here from Mexico and started a family. The whole family would travel for work on different farms. Judge Mendoza says he learned about responsibility and hard work from his parents.
Mendoza makes a concerted effort to give back to his community be being a role model for youth in the legal field. He values diversity and representation in light of fairness in seeing situations from wide points of view.
Judge Mendoza was sworn into the Court of Appeals in 2022. He and his family plan to remain living in the Tri-Cities but he will now have to travel to sit for his cases.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals covers several states including Washington, Oregon, Alaska, California and Arizona. It also covers the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Mendoza has earned many accolades during his career, including the Tri-Cities Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award in 2016. The award, given annually by Columbia Basin College, honors those who influence positive social change and display characteristics of King’s vision for equality among all citizens.
