RICHLAND, Wash. - They say if you do what you love you'll never a work a day of your life. Well, a Tri-Cities transplant has taken that to heart. Faith Akopov turned a love of fishing into a full-fledged business: Tri Cities Tackle.
Akopov is also an inventor of fishing products under Legacy Products, Vortex blades and Scent Bullets, which has a patent pending.
"The Scent Bullets were much more labor intensive," said Akopov. "In order to make that dream happen I had to pull on other people to make it happen. I always tell my girls if you're not including other people you're not dreaming big enough."
She is the mother of three little ones and she says her family always comes first.
This isn't her first business venture, either. Akopov has tried her hand at life coaching and fitness companies but fishing tackle is the first thing that stuck -- hook, line and sinker. In a very Steve Jobs move, Tri Cities Tackle started in her and husband's garage. It grew to a trailer and now a brick and mortar store right off of George Washington Way in Richland.
Watch the video to learn more about her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.