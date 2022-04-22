RICHLAND, WA - April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and the mid-Columbia region has an incredible resource in SARC in helping combat sexual assault and a slew of other issues.
The Support Advocacy and Resource Center in Richland helps survivors of sexual violence, human trafficking, physical assault, homicide, gang violence, ID theft, elder abuse, harassment as well as preventative education, awareness and counseling services.
JoDee Garretson started as a volunteer at SARC and then took on the Executive Director role just a year later. She is still in that role today.
Click on the video to learn more about Garretson and SARC.
