RICHLAND, Wash. - The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington has been on the job for just over a year. Vanessa Waldref is a northwest native now making a big impact regionally and nationally. She is the first woman to hold the post and is one of the youngest U.S. attorneys in the country. President Biden appointed her to the position.

The U.S. Attorneys now have an office in Richland and the staff has hit the ground running. Waldref and her team are focused on community safety - whether that's crime, drugs or environmental protections. She says some of the biggest issues facing eastern Washington today are drugs, particularly fentanyl, crimes against children and fraud.

Waldref is also the lead on a national subcommittee that is tackling environmental issues across the U.S. She says it is the first time someone from eastern Washington has taken the helm on such a project.

Waldref grew up in Spokane and lives there now with her family.