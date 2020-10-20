Partly sunny, light winds and cooler today. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 40s, mid 50s-60 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 60s.
A fast-moving front dropping south along the coast of British Columbia will bring a chance for mountain snow overnight in the Blue and Cascades. Accumulation will be light, generally 1-2 inches above 3,000 ft. Most areas east of the Cascades should remain dry with just a slight chance for a stray rain shower, especially in the foot hills. Winds will become breezy tomorrow as cooler air spills over the Cascades with gusts 20-25 mph. Cooler and sunny Thursday with highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s.
A much stronger front arrives late Friday-Saturday morning. Right now, the models start it off as rain in the lowland and snow in the mountains Friday afternoon/evening. This system is still several days out, but we could see the rain transition to a rain/snow mix in the Columbia Basin and light snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys overnight before ending early Saturday morning. It's too soon for any accurate accumulation forecast, but here's my best guess... Yakima/Kittitas Valley: 1-2" or less; Columbia Basin/Foothills: 1/2" or less: Mountains: 6-12"
Gusty winds and modified Arctic air will also arrive with this front late Friday. Daytime highs fall into the 40s this weekend with overnight lows in the teens and 20s! Brrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!!!
