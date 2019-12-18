BENTON COUNTY, WA - A Benton County Fire District #1 volunteer firefighter, along with his wife and 5 children, are now without a home after most of it was ruined by a fire.
A GoFundMe created for the family states that while on vacation, the Fryer family learned there was a fire in their home Tuesday morning that caused extensive smoke and heat damage.
While they were lucky not to be home at the time, very little was salvageable, including all their Christmas gifts.
The GoFundMe describes the Fryers as "a strong and loving family that always has a smile to give anyone. The husband/father is a volunteer fire captain as well as a hard worker with our state correctional department. The wife/mom is dedicated to the family as well as am amazing singer. Both will do anything for their kids and it shows when you meet them."
Funds raised through the GoFundMe will help the family get through the holidays and help with living arrangements, as well as with costs to rebuild their home. You can check out the GoFundMe by clicking here.