YAKIMA, WA - The planned performance by country singer Josh Turner and his band at the Central Washington State Fair for Friday night has been cancelled, due to a serious tour bus crash involving Turner's road crew Wednesday night in California.
Turner and his band were not on the bus but one crew member was killed, and several others were injured.
“Josh Turner and his road family have suffered a devastating loss. Please keep the crew, band and Josh in your thoughts and prayers!” said a representative of Josh Turner.
“We were very sorry to hear about this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers go out to those involved,” said Central Washington State Fair president Greg Stewart.
Stewart said they were working on a replacement for the Friday night concert and will announce that if and when one is signed. In the meantime, people who have purchased tickets for the Josh Turner concert will be allowed to return them for a full refund.
Paid ticket holders can receive a refund at their point of purchase beginning tomorrow, Friday, September 20th.